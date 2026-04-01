Who's stopping Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic? The Cleveland Cavaliers surely are not the answer, as they just got turned by the Slovenian scoring machine as target practice during Tuesday's game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic capped his bonkers March by torching the Cavs for 42 points in a 127-113 Lakers home win. The former NBA scoring champion shot 13-for-26 from the field, while going 6-for-13 from behind the arc and knocking down all his 10 attempts from the free-throw line.

Luka couldn’t hide his smile during this breakaway jam 😁 His 16th 40-piece of the season which leads the NBA! pic.twitter.com/6B5AE8L3Cs — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2026

In addition, Doncic dished out 12 assists, grabbed two rebounds, and recorded two steals, doing it all in only 34 minutes of action.

Doncic had a March to remember, and he made it even more memorable with his scoring barrage against Cleveland. He entered the Cavs game with a March average of 37.2 points on a 49.1 percent shooting from the field and a 58.6 effective field goal percentage across 15 games.

That stretch includes his 51-point eruption in a Lakers win over the Chicago Bulls on March 12 at home and his 60-point outburst in a South Beach victory against the Miami Heat on March 19.

And just because the calendar now shows April doesn't necessarily mean Doncic's onslaught will slow down. Opportunities will keep on coming for him as the central figure of Los Angeles' offense.

Doncic and the Lakers have tough couple of assignments ahead, as two of Los Angeles' next three games will be against the reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, with a revenge game date with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks in between.