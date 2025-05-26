After fans pointed out in some recent photos of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic looking slimmer, the conversation resurfaced from before around the conditioning of the player with the Dallas Mavericks. With the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, teammate Markieff Morris would speak on the viral photos of Doncic and the transformation.

Morris was on ESPN's “First Take,” where the topic of the photos came up as Doncic was at a Real Madrid basketball game and spoke about how good he looks. Plus, he would give insight into the regimen that players go through on tight schedules and how hard it is to maintain playing shape.

“That’s my guy Luka,” Morris said. “Like Stephen A. said, that regiment in the season you would think we’re in better shape because of the season, but when you’re eating hotel food, you’re getting in at 3 o’clock in the morning in different cities, you have to eat at 4 o’clock in the morning with back to backs. All that stuff takes a toll on your body. The stress of being in a long season, the stress of being traded mid-season. It’s just the things he went through last season.”

Lakers' Luka Doncic will “regroup” after a tumultuous season

As the Lakers' star in Doncic prepares for a crucial offseason after a year that no doubt challenged him mentally, mainly due to the shocking trade from his original team, it's also a time for decompression. Morris would emphasize how Doncic being back in Madrid is no doubt an exciting time for the 26-year-old and how “happy” he might be that the tumultuous season is over, despite not liking how it ended.

“He’s back in Madrid, I know how he likes Madrid, we were in Madrid last year with the team, he’s back in his environment, he’s having a great time, and right now I don’t even think he’s worried about it,” Morris said. “He’s happy this season is over. I don’t think he’s happy how this season ended, but I think he’s happy the season is over; he’s going to regroup. Like Stephen A. said, when you’re in the Summer, you’re eating that good food, you got that regiment, you got that chef, anything is possible when it comes to losing weight.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is looking to further improve after finishing with a 50-32 record, which put them third in the Western Conference as they were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.