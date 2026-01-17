LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have lost eight of their last 13 games, with their most recent loss coming at home against the Charlotte Hornets, a game in which the Hornets shot 54 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range. Both were way above their season averages of 46.1 and 37.3 percent, respectively. For Lakers guard Marcus Smart, the effort rival teams have brought against them is nothing new.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Hornets, Marcus Smart spoke about how rival teams always bring their best effort on a nightly basis.

“It doesn’t matter who it, the team or the player, when they play us, everything goes through the roof. If they’re shooting 20 percent, they shoot 50 percent,” Smart said. “It’s not easy, especially when you play for the Lakers, you’re always the hunted no matter what. We’re always going to get everybody’s best game. We just have to figure out how to keep that under control.”

The Lakers are currently 24-15 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They are only a single game ahead of the Phoenix Suns and falling to play-in positioning. And to make matters worse, they’re still dealing with injury woes.

Article Continues Below

Luka Doncic was clearly bothered physically against the Hornets, and he was ruled out for the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Austin Reaves remains out and there hasn’t been any recent update on his potential progress. Jaxson Hayes was ruled out, and Deandre Ayton’s status remains questionable.

The Lakers are also in the midst of a grueling part of the schedule in which they are on the road for nine of the next 10 games, beginning with Saturday’s game against the Blazers. And in each of those games, they are sure to get optimal effort from the opponent.

“These guys grew up watching LeBron James play, and the Lakers, like the Celtics, are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports,” head coach JJ Redick said after the Hornets loss. “We‘ve mentioned it as a team, I know all the guys know what we’re gonna get. We don’t get a lot of off nights from other teams in terms of energy and being optimal and all that stuff.”

The Lakers are on the first night of back-to-back against the Blazers, and they return home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.