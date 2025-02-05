The Los Angeles Lakers stunned not just the collective basketball world, but their own team and players, when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. Virtually nobody knew that this deal was happening until it was reported, including legendary forward LeBron James. However, that's a notion that former Laker Matt Barnes isn't buying.

Los Angeles kept their negotiations with the Dallas Mavericks airtight in order to prevent any outside voices from influencing their decisions. That allegedly included James, but Barnes doesn't actually think that was the case, citing his involvement in the decision-making of the various teams he has been with throughout his career.

“A trade of this magnitude and LeBron being who he is, and he’s always been so instrumental in whatever team he is with, obviously with just cause, to having a say on what happens. So I just don’t see something this big going down without Bron knowing, but hey, he could’ve not known,” Barnes said on his “All The Smoke” podcast.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic set to team up on Lakers

Regardless of whether James knew about this deal beforehand, he's now set to team up with Doncic once he returns from a calf injury that has sidelined him since Christmas day. Through 22 games this year, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game on 46.4% shooting from the floor, with L.A. hoping he can take them to new levels not just this year, but for many seasons to come.

The shock of this trade, which sent James' longtime Lakers teammate Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, hasn't truly worn off yet, which isn't a surprise given the scale of this deal. When it does, though, Los Angeles will be run by a tantalizing pairing in James and Doncic, and fans will be hoping that this duo can help the team reemerge as a top contender in the Western Conference.