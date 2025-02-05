When the news of the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers broke, the general sentiment from fans was that ESPN insider Shams Charania's account on X was hacked. But Charania quickly posted a follow-up, clarifying that he, indeed, was not hacked, and that Doncic was on his way to the Lakers to team up with LeBron James — with the Purple and Gold ready to pass the torch from one star to another with the latter on his way to retirement.

However, much like everybody else, James had to pinch himself, as it took some time for the Doncic trade to sink into his mind. The Lakers star revealed that he was taken through an emotional rollercoaster by this turn of events.

“My emotions were all over the place. Coming off a huge win in the Garden, I was out with my family at dinner and I heard the news. First time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. It was a hoax. But when [Anthony Davis] called me, AD facetimed me, just talked to him for quite a while. And when I got off the phone with him, it still didn't seem real. It still didn't seem real until I saw Luka today and then I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That's when it hit me that this was real,” James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Players of Doncic's caliber simply don't become available on the trade market; he's been a legitimate MVP candidate over the past five seasons, and the Mavericks have had plenty of success with him driving the bus. The Lakers, however, did well in capitalizing on the opportunity that was presented to them, and now, James can pass the torch to Doncic.

Lakers now have Luka Doncic to lead their team for the next decade or so

The Lakers are a very special franchise, that much is clear. But for them to be led by Kobe Bryant during the 2000s, then by LeBron James in the late 2010s to the mid-2020s, and then now by Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future? That simply qualifies as Lakers exceptionalism.

There may be no guarantees that Doncic will be signing a long-term deal with the Lakers when he can, but there are no reasons to expect the Purple and Gold to not do their best in taking care of their new franchise cornerstone.