The feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith continues to be a major talking point in NBA circles. As one would recall, James confronted Smith following the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-109 win over the New York Knicks last week. James simply had enough of Smith's criticisms of him and Bronny, and the Lakers star was annoyed that Smith went as far as to “plead” with him as a father.

Smith said that the Lakers' father and son duo should just pull the plug on the Bronny experiment, as the 20-year-old guard is simply being exposed for not being NBA-ready. Understandably, James would come to his son's defense, sparking many reactions all over the sporting world. And James' former Lakers teammate, Patrick Beverley, said his piece, saying that James was well within his rights to do what he did since Bronny should be directing his efforts towards furthering his career — not battling the media.

“You can at a certain age, but until I know you’re ready to fight those battles. Bronny is not ready to fight those battles yet. Let him play. That’s the battle he has to fight. The battle he has to fight right now is competition and basketball, he shouldn’t be fighting media, because none of his peers are fighting media,” Beverley said on the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

And it's not like Smith simply hurled some criticisms towards Bronny; as was mentioned earlier, he was pleading with the Lakers star “as a father”, and indeed, some anger is justified when other people are looking to make parenting decisions for you, suggesting that they know what's best for your child.

Beverley has a point, however, that Bronny's battle right now is to continue improving himself as he looks to become a productive NBA player for the Lakers in the near future.

Feud between Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith divides NBA world

Bronny James is the rare late second-round pick whose every move is put under the microscope considering who his father is. The fact that Bronny secured a fully guaranteed four-year deal from the Lakers only raised more eyebrows, with many screaming nepotism.

However, Bronny has been showing that he can be productive, as seen in his averages of 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the G-League. Bronny looks like he deserves a spot on the end of an NBA team's roster, and with this, more fans are taking LeBron James' side in his beef against Stephen A. Smith.