LeBron James and Stephen A Smith had quite the altercation during a Los Angeles Lakers game. After Smith called out James's son, the tension in the arena was thick.

During the game, James went over to Smith and talked about it. However, the Lakers star had some support from Matt Barnes, who had a similar incident with his children.

Barnes had him infamous confrontation with Derek Fisher, who at the time was the Knicks coach. Barnes found out Fisher was dating his ex-wife Gloria Govan and spending time with his twin sons.

As a result, Barnes reportedly went to Fisher’s home to confront him. Because of that incident, he understands where James is coming from, and explained more on the All The Smoke Podcast.

“When Stephen A. says something it hits different with some guys,” Barnes said. “Granted could he have handled it a different way, that’s what you guys are saying, this was Bron wanting everyone to see. I didn’t look at it that way at all.

“I just thought as a father, seeing a dude, it brought the rage up and I’m going to address that s**t right where I’m at. I don’t give a f**k where I’m at. I’m at the airport, I’m at the game, I see him at LA Live, I’m going to address that. I think that’s how I kind of took the situation.”

Matt Barnes understands the Lakers, LeBron James frustration

From one father to another, Barnes didn't appreciate Smith mentioning James's family in his media discussion. Talking about a player is one thing, but involving the family is where he might've crossed the line.

Although James's son, Bronny, plays for the Lakers, he's been in and out of the G-League. He's been making a way for his career, and not just going off of what his father has done.

However, Barnes had one final message for Smith regarding his encounter with James.

“Talking about our kids is different whether our kids are pros or not pros,” Barnes said. “I would always take offense to it. People already know how I move.

“Some of my crew asked me earlier what would I have done, and you guys already know what kind of time I’m on.”

As the tension between James and Smith likely simmers, it's worth noting that more reactions will likely fly in. Mostly everyone has been on James's side regarding the comments.