May 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM ET

On the heels of a first-round exit, the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase and others had questions. Most notably, the Lakers' concerns were thrown at head coach JJ Redick. However, Rich Paul stuck by the first-year head coach following a Game 4 blunder.

In an appearance on the Chris Haynes Briefs EP, the long-time NBA agent explained why he supported the decision to play his starters the entire second half.

On this Haynes Briefs EP, my guest is Rich Paul who pulled up for an hour. Playoff chat, LeBron James’ future, LeBron playing entire second half, Luka-AD saga and much more. Comical/informative. Subscribe. #haynesbriefs https://t.co/kPwFZk3WtB pic.twitter.com/GIj41x8sCa — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You trying to win the game,” Paul said. “He's playing the players that he feels like can win the game. You can be a backseat driver all you want. The last thing you're thinking about is anyone being fatigued when you're in a do-or-die situation and trying to win.”

While Paul defended Redick, plenty of people didn't. Despite him being a first-year head coach, it didn't seem all that wise. This wasn't a Game 7 of the NBA Finals either.

This was Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Although they were down 2-1, playing LeBron James the entire second half isn't ideal.

He is 40 years old and shouldn't play that long. James's conditioning is elite, but at some point, he needs a rest. Same thing goes for Luka Doncic.

Both players do so much on the offensive end. However, they still need a breather to allow them to dominate.

Rich Paul supports Lakers' JJ Redick coaching decision

It's not a surprise that Paul supports Redick, and he brings some solid logic. Doing anything to win is a must. However, there's a level of common sense that needs to be applied.

Doncic dealt with injuries throughout the season. James is in his 40s. It doesn't make sense to play those guys, and the other three players for the entire second half.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup was well-rested and capitalized on the final minutes of the game.

Either way, it looked to be a rookie mistake from the first-year head coach. However, the mistake happened at a bad time, and maybe the worst time in the season.

Los Angeles has a lot of looking to do in the mirror to prevent this from happening again. Still, a 50-win season isn't for the faint of heart.

Redick did a masterful job in the regular season. Now, it's about refining his skill set and embracing another playoff run at some point.

Paul's support will continue to be there as long as his clients are a part of the Lakers organization and as long as Redick is the head coach.