The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic at the February trade deadline marked one of the most significant moves of the 2024-25 NBA season. The blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the All-NBA guard.

Yet despite the magnitude of the move, the Lakers managed to hold on to key future assets — most notably their 2031 first-round pick.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, uncertainty surrounding Doncic’s long-term commitment to Dallas weakened the Mavericks’ leverage in trade negotiations.

League sources cited in the report said this uncertainty was the primary reason the Lakers avoided including their 2031 first-round pick in the deal, instead sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas.

Dwight Howard trade fallout informs Lakers’ cautious approach with Luka Doncic deal

The Doncic trade occurred as the Lakers, coming off inconsistent play in the early part of the season, looked to reshape their roster around LeBron James and a second franchise cornerstone. In Doncic, Los Angeles acquired one of the league’s premier offensive talents while sidestepping the kind of asset-heavy deal that had previously hampered the organization’s flexibility.

The franchise reportedly learned from past experiences, notably the 2012 acquisition of Dwight Howard from the Orlando Magic.

Howard played just one season in Los Angeles before signing with the Houston Rockets in free agency, leaving the Lakers depleted of assets with no long-term return. That situation is believed to have informed the Lakers’ more measured approach in the Doncic negotiations.

Despite the caution, the Lakers remain fully committed to keeping Doncic in Purple and Gold for the foreseeable future. The Athletic’s report states that the organization is willing to accommodate whatever contract structure Doncic prefers.

The 26-year-old could play out his current deal and opt out after the 2025-26 season, re-signing for five years and $296 million, or sign elsewhere for a maximum of four years and $219 million.

Doncic powers LakeShow resurgence as LeBron James weighs deeper sacrifice

Doncic thrived in his new environment. Over 28 regular-season games with Los Angeles, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.

His performance helped the Lakers secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. In the playoffs, Doncic elevated his production further, averaging 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in a first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The report also shed light on LeBron James’ future, suggesting the 40-year-old could take a larger pay cut in the offseason to help the Lakers maintain roster flexibility.

James accepted a $2.7 million discount last summer to assist with luxury tax concerns, and further financial sacrifice could support building a stronger supporting cast around him and Doncic as the team looks ahead to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Lakers’ ability to land Doncic without sacrificing their future hinges on a combination of timing, strategy, and long-term planning — a rare convergence in an era of aggressive star trades.