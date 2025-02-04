It's been over 48 hours since the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks came together to produce arguably the most stunning trade in NBA history — a deal that sent five-time All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Anthony Davis to Dallas — and it still doesn't feel totally real. But friends, let me tell you, you're not in some sort of bizarre NBA fever dream. With Doncic's introduction in Los Angeles today, it is officially official.

There has already been plenty of noteworthy statements made at this introductory press conference and the one that Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd held on Sunday, but one of the most notable quotes has come from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who must be on cloud nine after fleecing Harrison and the Mavericks. Predictably, Pelinka did not tone down the hyperbole of the acquisition of Luka Doncic.

“Luka Doncic joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a seismic event in NBA history,” Pelinka said during the introductory press conference, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell. “We have a 25-year-old global superstar that is going to get on the stage of the most popular and influential basketball force in the globe.”

In fairness, Pelinka is not wrong. A pair of reigning All-NBA players have never once been traded for one another in the middle of an ongoing NBA season, let alone one who is 25-years-old and entering the prime of his career like Doncic. And that's saying a lot, considering Luka's first six and a half years in the NBA are on par with the best anyone has ever had to start their NBA career. Assuming he stays healthy and remains a Laker for the long run, it's conceivable that someday Doncic's career will be on par with all of the Laker greats who have statues outside of Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA right now.