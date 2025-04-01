Former Florida A&M forward Shaquir O'Neal has hit the transfer portal again, but this time, he's heading out west with Mike Bibby and Sacramento State. Bibby was hired as the new head coach of the Horents last week and has already made a splash by bringing Shaquir, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, to join his new team.

Shaquir announced his commitment to Sacramento State on his social media accounts, saying, “I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Sacramento State University. I am incredibly grateful to Coach Bibby and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and offering this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the program and representing Sacramento State.”

The Hornets will be O'Neal's third team in his collegiate career. O'Neal started his college journey at Texas Southern University, known as a perennial contender in HBCU basketball. O'Neal's time at Texas Southern showcased glimpses of his potential, with head coach Johnny Jones highlighting his progress over the offseason.

“One of the new guys that we’re really happy and excited about is Shaqir O’Neal,” Jones said at the time. “I think people that hadn’t had an opportunity to see his offseason workouts – I think he’s done an awesome job in transitioning in the last two years and we’re looking forward to him making an impact with us and for us as well.”

However, O'Neal struggled to get playing time, resulting in him entering the transfer portal to join a team where he can be more involved in the team's success. He landed at Florida A&M, a rebuilding program that hired new head coach and proven winner Patrick Crarey II who brought the Rattlers immense success in his first season with the team,

Crarey was excited about the arrival of O'Neal, which he spoke about once the son of the NBA legend committed to play for the Rattlers.

“Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach. He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I'm excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals,” Crarey said in July 2024.

Shaquir seemed to really find a groove in his time with Florida A&M, putting up solid numbers and even getting viral acclaim for his dunk in an early season game, which was highlighted on SportsCenter. During the 2024-2025 season, O'Neal played all 29 games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 18.1 minutes per game. He started 17 games and contributed as a scorer and key role player in the Rattlers' rotation. His shooting improved notably, with 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

He’s now headed to Sacramento State, joining Mike Bibby—a fascinating pairing given the battles between Bibby and his father during their NBA days. This fall, the O’Neals and Bibby will unite in pursuit of basketball success as he suits up for the Hornets.