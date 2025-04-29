Shaquille O'Neal will wear the general manager hat soon. Except he's joining a former bitter rival of his during his NBA career at Sacramento State.

The four-time NBA champion is heading back to college. This time joining the Sacramento State staff in a GM role, with Shams Charania of ESPN confirming the move Monday evening. O'Neal's son Shaqir committed to the Hornets.

The Hornets will be coached by Mike Bibby. The same Bibby who engaged in epic battles with O'Neal's Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s.

O'Neal will likely become active in the college basketball transfer portal. He'll help recruit talent for Bibby's Hornets team.

Shaquille O'Neal joining past 2000s NBA rival at Sacramento State

NBA fans from the early 2000s likely remember “cow bell hell.” That became the name of the Lakers/Kings rivalry.

Bibby was a sharpshooter for the Sacramento Kings teams during that era. Fans recall him taking the Lakers to the limit in the 2002 Western Conference Finals. O'Neal and the Lakers, however, won that series in seven games. Los Angeles took the final game at Arco Arena. That became Bibby's last WCF appearance with the Kings.

O'Neal lands a fast-growing role across college sports. A large majority of CBB programs are adding a new GM role. They're going to be tasked with managing rosters and doing their part in adding talent.

However, this is not a full-time role O'Neal is taking on Bibby's staff. The NBA legend and analyst is handling a voluntary role, per Charania. Now Bibby and O'Neal are forming a rare, but dynamic duo in the new era of Hornets basketball.

Bibby secured the Hornets' head coaching role on March 24. O'Neal's son rose as his first verbal commit. He started his career at the HBCU ranks with Texas Southern. Now, the Hornets are adding additional NBA representation with O'Neal.