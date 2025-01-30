After exiting the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury, Anthony Davis will miss his fourth game of the 2024-2025 season. Without him in the lineup against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, JJ Redick will turn to sixth-year reserve Jaxson Hayes.

Hayes, 24, will start his fourth game of the season, according to a statement he gave to reporters on gameday morning. Hayes is the only true center on the Lakers' full-time active roster. Christian Wood remains out due to injury, while Christian Koloko's two-way contract obliges him to split time with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G-League.

Hayes will likely be joined by LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie in the starting lineup. James is one of Los Angeles' three players listed as questionable on the initial injury report, while Hachimura is listed as probable.

The Wizards will also enter the game without their starting center. Reigning No. 2 draft pick Alex Sarr will not play in the game due to a left ankle sprain. Veteran Jonas Valanciunas will take his place in the starting lineup.

While NBA lineups are notoriously fluid, Hayes figures to start for the next week of games. Davis' abdominal injury is expected to keep him out for roughly one week and possibly through the All-Star break.

Davis' injury came one week after he publicly asked the Lakers to trade for a starting-caliber center. Although he currently serves as the team's center, Davis admitted that he prefers to play power forward, his natural position.

Lakers look to regain momentum against Wizards

Despite Anthony Davis' injury, the Lakers are looking to get back on track against the Wizards. Los Angeles saw its recent four-game win streak come to a close against the 76ers, largely due to their lack of size without Davis.

Los Angeles' recent hot streak moved them to 26-19 on the year entering their matchup with the Wizards. The wins also elevated them to fifth in the Western Conference, the highest they have been all season.

Washington, meanwhile, has gone a mere 6-40 through its first 46 games of the year. The Wizards are dangerously close to ending the season with one of the worst records in modern NBA history. They enter their matchup with the Lakers on a 15-game losing streak, last winning on Jan. 1.

The game will be the Lakers' fourth of their current six-game road trip. They have been on the road since Jan. 25 and have made it to the East Coast of the United States. They are currently 2-1 on the road trip.