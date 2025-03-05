On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways with a home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in blowout fashion. The Lakers controlled this game from the jump, with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James crossing the 30-point plateau en route to the victory.

Los Angeles has been on a roll since the shocking trade that landed them Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in early February. Now that Doncic is starting to look like the MVP candidate version of himself in the purple and gold, some are wondering whether or not the Lakers could be legitimate championship threats this year.

However, one person pumping the brakes on those ideas is former Lakers guard Steve Nash, per Josh Donaldson of Flashscore.

“No, I wouldn't say that,” said Nash, when asked if the Lakers are title favorites. “No, I think they have a chance. They've opened the door to be a contender, but there's so much they have to sort out. ”

Nash then spoke on the difficulty of restructuring a roster midway through the season.

“…I think it's really early to say that when we haven't seen it at least for a few weeks to see maybe some light, some, some understanding, some connectivity, but yeah, there's a chance, but I think like that, that underestimates how difficult it is in a short period of time to find that connection and commonality and understanding and way to play,” said Nash.

Can the Lakers compete for a title?

At the present juncture, the Lakers would figure to be on the short list of teams with legitimate championship aspirations as the season enters its home stretch.

Los Angeles remains woefully thin at the center position, but in some ways, the Lakers compensate for this with their size at their other positions, as every player in their starting lineup is 6'5″ or taller.

As of now, it would appear that the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers are still leading the pack in terms of championship contention this year, but outside of that trio, no one figures to have a better shot than the Lakers.