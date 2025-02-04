Luka Doncic is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. That still sounds surreal, but it happened, with the Purple & Gold franchise letting go of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a couple of picks in a three-team trade involving the Utah Jazz to acquire the Slovenian superstar from the Dallas Mavericks.

In case there are still fans out there questioning the reality of Doncic's trade to LA, the Lakers just dropped a hype video showing a montage of highlights by the guard during his time with his former team.

For Lakers fans, they can consider this a preview of what's to come from 25-year-old Luka Legend.

Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers comes with immeasurable confusion, especially from Mavericks fans. He was the face of the franchise, the one who received the torch from Dirk Nowitzki. But apparently, Luka Doncic is going to be the Los Angeles headliner once LeBron James inevitably leaves Tinseltown.

A five-time NBA All-Star, who led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in 2024, Doncic is already a guaranteed hit among Lakers fans before he could even log in a single second on the floor as a Laker.

Fans react to Lakers' hype welcome video for Luka Doncic

Fans online just got even more excited about Doncic's arrival in LA, thanks to that video from the Lakers.

“Hell YEEAAHHH! Will never feel real until I see Luka hopping with Bron in the Yellow and purple!!” an X (formerly Twitter) replied to the post.

“Yall got room for me? I’m following my boy,” shared a fan.

“Coming from a Mavs fan: y'all are gonna love Luka. I'm following my guy,” commented a Dallas supporter.

“S**t got me wanting to throw in the purple and gold I’m gassed up!!!!!got me wanting to throw in the purple and gold I’m gassed up!!!!!” a fired-up fan said.

“You've got a new fan. I go with Luka Magic. Sad he's leaving Dallas but he was meant for the big stage of LA,” another commenter posted.

It remains to be seen when Doncic will make his debut for the Lakers, as he's not played in an NBA game since a Christmas Day matchup between the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but for what it's worth, Los Angeles and Dallas will be facing off later this month on Feb. 25 at Crypto.com Arena. There will be eight Lakers games before that, including Tuesday night's outing in Inglewood versus the Los Angeles Clippers.