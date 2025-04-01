The Los Angeles Lakers earned a hard-fought 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets, one of the Western Conference’s top teams this season. LeBron James proved instrumental down the stretch, icing the game with clutch free throws and denying Alperen Sengun with a spectacular block in the closing moments.

After the game, LeBron fielded questions not just about his clutch plays but also about something that has caught the attention of his younger fans. When asked if he had seen the viral songs about him making the rounds on social media, he admitted they were hard to miss and said he finds them entertaining.

“Yeah, it's almost impossible [not to see them],” said the Lakers superstar via Jovan Buha. “My younger son, Bryce, actually showed me one—I think it was yesterday—and we had a good laugh out of it. There are quite a few of them.”

LeBron James was asked about the viral LeBron songs on TikTok. He said they've been impossible to not see and that Bryce showed him yesterday that he got a good laugh out of:

James has built a legendary NBA career, amassing a massive fanbase along the way. Some of his fans turned their admiration into viral TikTok songs about him, which quickly spread across the platform. Though James doesn’t have a TikTok account, his younger son, Bryce, made sure he didn’t miss out, showing him a few of the trending videos online.

LeBron James might have taken over the internet without trying, but everything he did on the court was deliberate. Despite scoring just 16 points, his offensive game wasn't at its best.

However, his defensive presence was game-changing. With two blocks and two steals, James made a significant impact, especially his clutch rejection of Alperen Sengun in the final moments, which helped secure the Lakers' victory.

LeBron James and the Lakers facing a tough remaining schedule

The 40-year-old has always been socially engaged, whether interacting with fans or unexpectedly joining random Madden NFL gamers, earning a reputation as one of the most recognizable celebrity players of the game. His connection with fans further cements his status as one of the most beloved and widely followed athletes in the world.

James continues to perform at an elite level. At 40, the oldest active player in the NBA, he remains a record-breaking force. The Lakers veteran is currently averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Before Monday’s game, the Lakers were 3.5 games behind the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. With Houston now at 49-27, they hold the second seed, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have already locked up the top spot as the only team in the West to clinch a playoff berth.

The Western Conference remains a tight race. The Lakers entered the night securely in fourth place, 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and 1.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies. With this victory, they’ve narrowed the gap to just one game behind Denver and are now only 2.5 games from the second seed—keeping their chances alive.

LeBron James and the Lakers' remaining schedule presents a tough challenge. With seven games left in the regular season, they face two matchups against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, a rematch with the Rockets, and a showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. While they could slip as far as a play-in tournament spot, Monday’s win was a crucial step toward securing a top seed and avoiding that scenario.