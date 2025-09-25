The Los Angeles Lakers dismissed and even ridiculed demands made by Kawhi Leonard’s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, during the star forward’s free agency in 2019, according to a recent report by The Athletic. The details have resurfaced as the NBA investigates whether the Los Angeles Clippers violated salary cap rules tied to Leonard.

Robertson, widely known as “Uncle Dennis,” went far beyond seeking a standard maximum contract when negotiating with the Lakers. Team and league sources told The Athletic that he repeatedly asked for perks such as unlimited access to a private jet, a home, guaranteed endorsement income, and even partial ownership of the franchise. The latter request drew comparisons to the arrangement the Lakers made with Magic Johnson in the 1990s, when he was given a stake in the organization after his abrupt retirement.

The Lakers’ front office, led by governor Jeanie Buss, refused each request on the grounds that they clearly violated the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Executives told Robertson directly that the proposals could not be honored under league rules. Behind closed doors, officials reportedly laughed at the persistence of his pitches, while Buss is said to have told him to test his luck by asking other franchises to agree in writing.

Unable to reach a deal, Leonard instead joined the Clippers later that summer. The franchise secured his commitment by trading for Paul George, a move that paired him with a fellow All-Star and shifted the balance of power in the Western Conference. The NBA reviewed the situation at the time and found no evidence the Clippers had provided any improper benefits.

The matter has returned to the spotlight because of a new league inquiry into the Clippers, Leonard, and team owner Steve Ballmer. The probe centers on an endorsement arrangement with Aspiration, a financial firm linked to Ballmer, that could have been worth nearly $50 million to Leonard. That agreement was first reported earlier this month by Pablo Torre on his podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds Out.”

The Lakers were not the only franchise presented with Robertson’s proposals. The Toronto Raptors, Leonard’s team during the 2018–19 championship run, were also approached with the same list of demands, according to The Athletic. The Clippers, before reaching terms with Leonard, heard them as well.

One executive who participated in the process described Robertson’s approach as relentless and unconventional, calling it an endless stream of requests that went far beyond what teams typically hear during contract talks.

The renewed attention underscores both Leonard’s stature as one of the league’s premier players and the scrutiny the Clippers now face. For the Lakers, it also highlights how close the franchise came to adding Leonard alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis — a move that could have reshaped the NBA landscape. Instead, the negotiations collapsed under the weight of demands that team officials considered unrealistic, and that league rules ultimately prohibited.