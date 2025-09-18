The Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer remain at the center of the NBA’s most scrutinized controversy as new revelations continue to emerge about the franchise’s financial ties to the failed sustainability company Aspiration. On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre detailed Ballmer’s personal investment in the firm that further connects the team’s ownership to the scandal surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

Torre outlined the timeline of Ballmer’s involvement.

“Let’s now line up the timeline. So March 9th, 2023, when Steve Ballmer put in $10 million through his personal LLC, first reported by The Athletic in the NBA context, there were only 14 games left in the Clippers’ 2022-23 regular season,” Torre said. “Okay, so Steve Ballmer at that point did the opposite of end his own personal relationship with Aspiration. He put in $10 million f—-ing dollars. And look that of course with the initial $50 million dollars takes us to $60 million dollars. And this, according to nine sources with direct knowledge of the deal, as well as court filings. In other words, Dan, the opposite happened from what the Clipper statement tried to convey before they knew we had mountains of documents.”

Steve Ballmer’s 2023 investment reignites scrutiny of Clippers’ Aspiration ties

The Clippers had previously issued a statement asserting that they “ended [their] relationship with Aspiration years ago, during the 2022-23 season, when Aspiration defaulted on its obligations.”

That claim is now under renewed scrutiny following Torre’s reporting.

A former Aspiration employee told Torre that Ballmer’s March 2023 investment came at a time when the company’s financial collapse was well known.

“Even if you were to believe that there was no diligence done, March 2023, not only was this publicly known and it was all over the media and all that, we had to give disclosures as part of that investment round and in those disclosures, the actual financial state of the company at that point were disclosed. So that should tell you a lot,” the former employee said.

Aspiration had previously struck a 23-year, $300 million arena sponsorship deal with the Clippers in 2021. Reports later revealed that Leonard signed a $28 million promotional contract with the company in 2022, along with a $20 million equity agreement facilitated by co-founder Joseph Sanberg. The company has since declared bankruptcy, and Sanberg has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of $248 million.

Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration ties remain central to Clippers scandal

For Leonard, the 2022-23 season was one of his most productive campaigns since joining the Clippers. He played 52 games, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three-point range. However, his postseason ended abruptly after just two games when he tore his meniscus in the opening round against the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles went on to lose the series 4-1.

The combination of Ballmer’s financial involvement and Leonard’s direct ties to Aspiration has fueled an ongoing NBA investigation. Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the league is reviewing the case, with potential penalties ranging from fines to draft pick forfeiture.

With Torre’s latest reporting, questions surrounding Ballmer’s investment strategy and the Clippers’ business dealings are expected to intensify, keeping the franchise firmly under the league’s microscope.