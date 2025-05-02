With one year remaining on his current deal, 40-year-old LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers is called into question for another offseason. Coming off another first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, some wonder if the four-time NBA champion wants to spend his final years chasing another ring with a contender, which the Lakers are clearly not.

James' future with the team will be almost entirely his decision, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick. With only a couple of years left in the tank, the Lakers' failure to solidify themselves as title contenders could cause him to close out his career in another city.

“But if he decides to play longer and wants a Laker extension to go along with that choice, then team sources say that conversation will begin with a familiar question: Is [James] still happy as a Laker?” Buha and Amick wrote.

“If the answer is yes this time, then there's a discussion to be had on that front. But if it's not, then the prospect of him finishing his career elsewhere could be in play.”

LeBron James' potential factors with Lakers future

His future appears to hinge on the factors that matter to him most in the twilight of his career. James is playing on the same team as his oldest son, with his second son, Bryce James, just around the corner. He previously stated that was the last thing he needed to do before he could retire happy. His relationship with Lakers coach JJ Redick can also not be discounted.

James is expected to play at least one more season, but retirement is also an option. The betting odds suggest he will remain with the Lakers, with retirement the second-most likely outcome. The odds tab the Brooklyn Nets as the team with the best chance to land him if he decides to leave Los Angeles.