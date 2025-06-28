While the Dallas Mavericks transitioning into a new era with Cooper Flagg now on the roster, Luka Doncic is preparing to settle into his new home with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Dave McMenamin ESPN, Doncic is still motivated by everything that happened following the Mavericks' shocking decision to trade him to the Lakers in February.

“Doncic remains motivated by how the Dallas Mavericks treated him in the aftermath of the trade and how the Lakers' season ended, and has committed to an offseason training and nutrition program, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote in a recent article.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
image thumbnail
Lakers rumors: Where Austin Reaves, L.A. stand after rejected contract offerOwen Crisafulli ·
Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena with Jason Richardson in the background
LeBron James retirement timetable gets big update ahead of free agencyZachary Draves ·
Nike Kobe FC Barcelona, Nike Air Force 1, Kobe Air Force 1, Nike Kobe Barcelona
Kobe Bryant x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Force 1 first lookDominik Zawartko ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers make final Bronny James Summer League decisionJulian Ojeda ·
Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Egor Demin addresses Luka Doncic comparisons after Nets’ selectionJulian Ojeda ·
North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts in the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at UD Arena.
Lakers make multiple signings following NBA DraftDavid Yapkowitz ·

Doncic now has a full offseason with his new team. In February, he had to immediately make the adjustment to playing for his first franchise other than the Mavericks in the NBA. Doncic displayed signs of his MVP-caliber play in LA, but one has to imagine he will take a step forward after a full offseason of preparation with the Lakers.

The 26-year-old averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He also shot 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.