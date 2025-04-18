The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with executive Rob Pelinka, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

In addition to this extension to remain in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, the Lakers' Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager will now serve as the organization's President of Basketball Operations. He will still hold his current title of GM.

Pelinka, 55, has been the face of the Lakers' front office for years and was the mastermind behind the most jaw-dropping trade made in league history involving Luka Doncic this year. He originally took over as the Lakers' general manager in 2017 after serving as Kobe Bryant's agent.

Working closely with controlling owner and team president Jeanie Buss, Pelinka was responsible for bringing LeBron James to LA in 2018, as well as hiring head coach JJ Redick before the 2024-25 season. Pelinka assembled the 2019-20 team that won a championship in the NBA Bubble.

“For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob's vision and leadership to do what's best for the Lakers organization,” Buss said in a press release on Friday afternoon. “I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere.”

With Doncic as the face of their franchise, the Lakers and Pelinka have set themselves up for championship success and flexibility over the next decade.

“Luka Doncic joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a seismic event in NBA history,” Pelinka said after the trade deadline in February. “We have a 25-year-old global superstar that is going to get on the stage of the most popular and influential basketball force in the globe.”

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has played at an All-NBA level. While he can't qualify for the award since he only played in 40 regular season games this season, Luka averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game with Los Angeles.

The Lakers went 18-1o with Doncic on the court to finish the regular season, claiming the 3-seed in the Western Conference.

Pelinka has previously been criticized by Lakers fans wanting him to capitalize on LeBron's final years in the NBA, but the long-time executive and his front office have always been patient with their approach to making trades.

As a result, one of the best young talents in the world fell straight into their laps, allowing Pelinka to become the most beloved person living in Los Angeles.

The Lakers went 50-32 this season and will begin their first-round series in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.