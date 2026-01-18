The Los Angeles Lakers are at the point in the season where they're looking to find a trade that will improve their team. It almost feels like clockwork at this point, and last season, they shocked the entire NBA world when they were able to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis. With their latest loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, it's time to make some moves.

This time around, they're looking for more wing players to help them on the defensive side of the ball. The Lakers don't have many assets, but they are trying to make a sneaky move to trade their first-round pick for more, which can help them package a bigger deal together, according to NBA insider Kevin O'Connor.

“The Lakers are looking to trade their 2032 1st for multiple future 1sts, similar to when the Suns flipped their 2031 first into 3 1sts. The Lakers are also searching the market for 3-and-D wings,” Connor wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Lakers are looking to trade their 2032 1st for multiple future 1sts, similar to when the Suns flipped their 2031 first into 3 1sts. The Lakers are also searching the market for 3-and-D wings. More Lakers talk on the latest KOC Show, including on the future of Austin Reaves. https://t.co/dGGCLKZxdV pic.twitter.com/dfs2MhFCA0 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) January 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

If the Lakers are able to make a deal like that, they would then be able to package those picks with players such as Gabe Vincent, Max Kleber, and Jared Vanderbilt.

“The Lakers are definitely looking for a wing. I think they definitely have interest in Herb Jones. Probably too pricey, Trey Murphy, Kuminga. Maybe the Warriors as a third team. Maybe we're going to see a situation where Kuminga gets sent to the Lakers for filler plus a pick, and then the Warriors send that pick plus other assets to go get an MPJ or Trey Murphy or something like that,” O'Connor said.

It's a lot of moving parts, but the Lakers could make it happen, and there's no doubt that they need the help after seeing how they've performed over the past few games.