The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night. LeBron James is listed on the injury report, however, so is the Lakers star playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

James is dealing with a left hip flexor strain. The Lakers don't seem to be overly concerned about the issue, but it will still be something to monitor without question. Luka Doncic has played well and Austin Reaves' emergence has been encouraging, but the Lakers will need LeBron James in order to make a deep postseason run.

At the moment, the Lakers are preparing for their playoff journey. LA has serious championship aspirations. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the team to beat, but the Lakers remain confident nonetheless.

The current focus is on Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves. Here is everything we know about LeBron James' injury status for tonight's Timberwolves-Lakers NBA Playoffs matchup.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Timberwolves

According to the NBA injury report, James is listed as probable to play on Saturday night.

It seems as if LeBron will likely play barring any unforeseen circumstances. The Lakers will provide further updates closer to tip-off.

LA will host Minnesota at 5:30 PM PST. The Western Conference series projects to be competitive. The Lakers should find themselves in a position to take care of business, but the Timberwolves feature upset potential.

As for the question of if LeBron James is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is probably.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players listed on their injury report heading into Saturday's game.

LeBron James (left hip flexor strain): Probable

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery): Out

The Timberwolves currently have no players listed on the injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.