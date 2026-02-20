The Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers on Friday night, their first game back after the All-Star break, and LeBron James appeared on the team’s injury report as questionable. James was listed as dealing with left knee soreness. Here is everything we know regarding LeBron James’ injury and his playing status for the Lakers vs. the Clippers.

LeBron James’ injury status vs. Clippers



When the Lakers first released their injury report on Thursday evening, it was seemingly the first time all season that they had a clean report with every player on the roster available. That jubilation was short-lived, however, as LeBron James popped up as questionable on Friday morning before the game.

James began the season sidelined due to a nerve injury, and he missed the first 14 games of the year before making his return to the lineup in mid November. Upon his return, James was not playing in the full set of back-to-backs until last month. After he missed the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs right before the All-Star break, James was no longer eligible for postseason awards and honors, snapping his streak of 21 consecutive seasons of making an All-NBA Team.

The Lakers star took part in All-Star Weekend as a member of Team Stripes after he was selected as a reserve by the coaches. It was James’ 22nd straight season of being named an All-Star. The only season he was not selected was his rookie year.

In the midst of a historic 23rd season in the NBA, James was recently adorned with a special patch on his jersey commemorating his incredible longevity.

James has appeared in 36 games this year, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When it comes to the question on if LeBron James is playing tonight against the Clippers, a definitive answer won’t come until right before the game. The Lakers have no other players on the injury report.