Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is now enjoying her free time after a stellar rookie season. She was present at Dickies Arena on Monday to witness the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 106-89, in the NBA preseason.

Cooper Flagg impressed in his preseason debut after finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block in just 14 minutes. PJ Washington led the Mavericks in scoring with 14 points off the bench.

Bueckers received a huge applause when she was shown on the giant screen. Dallas made sure to mention to flex that she's the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, as shown in the post of The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

While the Wings missed the playoffs after a 10-34 record, which was tied with the Chicago Sky for the league's worst, the 23-year-old Bueckers showed that she's as good as advertised.

The No. 1 overall pick averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals, while also setting multiple records. Last month, she exploded for 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, the highest output by a rookie in league history. She was also the fastest newcomer to reach 500 points and 100 assists.

As one of the biggest athletes in Dallas, Bueckers showed anew that she fully supports the Mavericks. She made an appearance at the team’s watch party at American Airlines Center during the NBA Draft in June, wherein Flagg was selected as the top overall pick.

On Monday, Bueckers was seen chatting with Kyrie Irving, who is still out with an ACL injury. It's worth noting that Bueckers suffered the same injury in 2022 when she was at the University of Connecticut, forcing her to miss the entire season.

Fans, meanwhile, are hoping that the 18-year-old Flagg can also make an immediate impact for the Mavericks, similar to what Bueckers did for the Wings.

Up next for the Mavericks are the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.