The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for the same thing to help them improve their roster for the past calendar year, and it's been a center. They were not able to upgrade the position as they wanted to during last season, and it came back to bite them in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Rudy Gobert had a field day with their frontcourt.

The Lakers have come into this offseason with the same goal in mind, which is upgrading their center depth, and they are already showing interest in one player, according to Jake Fischer.

“Perhaps the most established center headed for the open market is the ring-winning Brook Lopez,” Fischer said. “Two summers ago, you'll recall, both San Antonio and Houston pursued Lopez aggressively before the Bucks successfully convinced him to re-sign.