The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of noise at the 2025 trade deadline, both for their deal acquiring Luka Doncic and their failed transaction involving Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. However, before attempting to get Williams, the Lakers reportedly had their eyes on Onyeka Okongwu and Walker Kessler.

The Lakers kept an internal list of players before reaching out to several teams in search of a deal, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Utah Jazz reportedly asked for too much in return for Kessler, while the Atlanta Hawks seemed to have no interest in trading Okongwu.

“[Walker] Kessler was one of the centers L.A. inquired about last season before the Williams trade, sources told ESPN, but Utah's asking price — multiple first-round picks — was too steep,” McMenamin wrote. “The Lakers called the Atlanta Hawks about their 6-10, athletic big man Onyeka Okongwu last season, sources told ESPN. Other centers under contract that the Lakers have mulled internally since last season include Brooklyn's Nic Claxton and Portland's Robert Williams III.”

With a clear roster need to address, the Lakers had their sights set on adding a center at the deadline. They managed to obtain one of the top available players in Williams before a failed physical caused the trade to fall apart at the seams. Without Williams, Los Angeles was forced to turn back to Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len, while giving LeBron James and Rui Hachimura more minutes at small-ball center.

Lakers' lack of interior presence doomed 2024-2025 season

Despite landing Doncic at the deadline, the Lakers still suffered another early playoff exit, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Their defensive woes doomed them in the series, as Minnesota dominated three of its four victories by double digits.

Without a starting-caliber big man on the roster, the Lakers failed to keep up with the Timberwolves' frontcourt. Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert feasted all series for as long as it lasted. Los Angeles' lack of a center also gave the team no shot-blocking presence, allowing Anthony Edwards and Randle to attack the rim at will.

The Lakers struggled with size all season, ranking 20th in points per game and 26th in rebounds, while opponents consistently outperformed them in both categories. Before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Doncic, Anthony Davis publicly complained about the team's lack of a true center, a void that forced him to play inside more than he wanted.