After a nightmare start to the 2025-26 season, hope is growing by the day for the young New Orleans Pelicans. Their young core is taking flight under the tutelage of interim head coach James Borrego, and they are filling up the win column in a hurry. On Monday night, the Pelicans won yet another game, taking a 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks courtesy of a well-rounded team effort led by Zion Williamson's 24 points.

This victory marks the Pelicans' fifth in a row, which is quite the feat considering how bleak everything looked for New Orleans to start the campaign. They have been better than their 8-22 record would suggest, especially when considering that they've been in multiple close games that ended up in a loss.

In fact, the Pelicans' five-game winning streak is the second-longest active win streak in the association, and is their first time winning five consecutive games since 2023, as pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

Everything is humming for the Pelicans, and it surely looks as though everyone has bought into Borrego's system. They will look to keep their win streak going tomorrow night when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM E.T.

The Pelicans' youth movement is paying off

The Pelicans have gone all-in on the youth movement, handing over the starting point guard and center reins to Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, respectively, and they have been showing on a nightly basis what has made them such tantalizing prospects to begin with.

Williamson has come off the bench ever since he returned from an adductor injury, and suffice to say, he's been thriving in his new role. Jordan Poole is back with his microwave scoring ways. Trey Murphy is embracing his role as a go-to-guy on the wing while being a disruptive defensive force. Saddiq Bey has been exceptional.

The Pelicans may be without their 2026 first-round pick, but that may not end up being in the top five or even top 10 if this kind of play continues.