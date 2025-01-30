Pau Gasol's net worth in 2025 is $120 million. Gasol enjoyed a tremendous NBA career and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August 2023. The Spanish national went down in history as one of the best European players to have ever played in the league. However, let's look at Pau Gasol's net worth in 2025.

What is Pau Gasol's net worth in 2025?: $120 million (estimate)

As of 2025, Celebrity Net Worth lists Gasol with a net worth of $120 million, with the majority of his fortune coming from his basketball earnings.

Even before Gasol made it in the NBA, he was already a big name in the European circuit. At just 16 years of age, he signed with Barcelona and began playing for their junior team.

By 1998, Barcelona already promoted him to the senior team. He won the league MVP award in 2001 after leading his squad to the ACB League title that year. It is unclear how much Gasol earned during his stint with Barcelona, but it's safe to say that he was already well off even before playing a single minute in the NBA.

Pau Gasol is drafted by Hawks, traded to Grizzlies

In 2001, a 21-year-old Gasol entered the draft. The Atlanta Hawks drafted him third overall and then quickly shipped him off to the then-Vancouver Grizzlies.

Gasol was already making big money as soon as he stepped in the NBA, earning as much as $13.9 million in his first four years with the Grizzlies. By 2004, he had already established himself as the team's cornerstone superstar and the Grizzlies rewarded him handsomely with a huge six-year extension worth $86.5 million.

Pau Gasol is traded to the Lakers

In 2008, the Grizzlies traded Gasol to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he linked up with Kobe Bryant to win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Even before L.A. went on that historic double championship, they had already locked up Gasol for the long term, signing him on a three-year deal worth $57 million.

In 6+ seasons with the Lakers, Gasol was a three-time All-Star. Also, in the 2010 postseason, he led all players in total rebounds and win shares en route to the Lakers' second-straight title.

Pau Gasol signs with Bulls

After his stint with the Purple and Gold, Gasol made his way to the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in 2014. He committed to the Bulls for the next two years for $22.3 million.

Gasol had a rather surprising resurgence while in Chicago, earning All-Star nods on his both of his years with the Bulls.

Pau Gasol signs with Spurs

This prompted the San Antonio Spurs to sign him to a more substantial contract in 2016 when he became a free agent. This came out to the tune of $31.7 million for two seasons. Gasol sold his beach house in Redondo Beach, Calif., about this time.

The Spurs liked what they saw from the premier big man, and they offered him an extension in 2017 worth $48.8 million for the next three years. It is worth noting that he was already 37 at that point, which makes the amount of money he signed for even more staggering.

Pau Gasol is waived by Spurs

Unsurprisingly, Father Time began catching up with him, and the Spurs waived him in 2019 in a buyout deal, wherein he actually gave back $2.5 million to the Spurs. Gasol then signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was only able to suit up for a grand total of three games.

In 2019, he signed a single-season deal with the Portland Trail Blazers amounting to $2.6 million, but injuries got in the way of him being able to suit up for Portland. It was during this time that he married Catherine McDonnell.

By the end of his NBA career, Gasol earned an estimated nearly $221 million. After leaving the NBA, Gasol actually went back to Spain to briefly play for FC Barcelona.

Pau Gasol officially retires from professional basketball

Gasol officially retired in 2021, ending an illustrious career playing both in the NBA and internationally. As great as he was in the Association, he was also a dominant force for the Spain national team, winning three EuroBaskets and a FIBA Basketball World Cup. He also won two Olympic silver medals and a bronze as part of what will be a Hall of Fame career.

Pau Gasol was back in the spotlight in March 2023 when the Lakers retired his No. 16 jersey. It was especially emotional given the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant in 2020. Gasol's jersey is hanging next to Bryant's jerseys in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena. Gasol remains close friends with the Bryant family to this day.

Just a few weeks later, it was announced that Gasol had been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot. He was officially inducted in August.

Pau Gasol's income outside basketball

Gasol signed several endorsement deals throughout his career, including a substantial contract with sporting goods giant Nike.

He was even more prominent in his native Spain, and he likewise put pen to paper on a number of hefty endorsement deals with the likes of San Miguel and Banco Popular Espanol. In 2014, Forbes estimated Gasol's annual income from his sponsors alone to be $2.5 million.

Gasol also published a photo memoir in 2013 entitled “Life – Vida,” which he continues to earn royalties from to this very day. In 2021, a docuseries called “Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey” was released. In addition to all of this, Gasol has also done plenty of charity work, including with his Gasol Foundation with his brother Marc.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Pau Gasol's net worth in 2025?