The New York Knicks are NBA Cup champions. And while it is not exactly an NBA Championship, it is the team's first championship of any kind since 1973. So, don't be surprised if New York celebrates this win more than it should. Still, challenges remain. The first two NBA Cup champions failed to turn their mid-season tournament success into NBA championships. Thus, there is more work to be done. But unlike the previous two winners, the Knicks are in a prime position to succeed where others have failed.

In 2023, the Lakers lifted the NBA Cup. The Pacers went on to reach the Conference Finals. LA? Knocked out in the 1st round, 4–1 by the Nuggets. In 2024, the Bucks won it all in the Cup.

The Thunder went on to win the NBA championship. Milwaukee? Knocked out in the 1st round,… pic.twitter.com/r0DSFsGeBF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mike Brown could be Knicks' difference maker in title hunt

So much of the Knicks' success this season has to do with head coach Mike Brown. Brown has achieved success with Tom Thibodeau's former roster that Thibodeau himself couldn't quite secure. They're scoring five points more per game. And they're doing so in more creative ways. Jalen Brunson is playing off-ball more this season. And Mikal Bridges has reclaimed his impact.

But a lot of the team's success has to do with Brown's willingness to take chances and admit mistakes. The Knicks' coach has trusted reserves—some of whom have been inexperienced, like Tyler Kolek—in big minutes. In the NBA Cup championship game, Kolek tallied 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a season-high 20 minutes. That's real trust, especially with Brown playing Kolek and Brunson together in the backcourt—something Thibodeau would have never contemplated in crunch time given the possible defensive implications.

Brown also learned a lot about Josh Hart, who many thought might make a run at Sixth Man of the Year. Brown began the season bringing Hart off the bench. He played his first 14 games of the season with the reserves, where he averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. Hart's impact wavered.

Brown re-inserted Hart into the starting lineup after the two met, and the results speak for themself. Hart is averaging 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 34.8 minutes per game in 10 games as a starter; that does not include his 11-point, eight-rebound, and three-assist performance in the Cup championship. While the move was impressive, what's more encouraging is that Brown was willing to admit that moving Hart to the bench was a mistake. Brown didn't hesitate to reinstate Hart into the starting lineup. And he didn't hesitate to take the blame for putting him there in the first place in a recent interaction with the media.

Knicks' reserves could remove pressure from starters

Brown aide, the Knicks' reserves will have to continue their strong play if they hope to win a championship, too. The Knicks' bench has become a major strength. They scored only 21.7 points per game in 2024-25. That's up to 30.7 points per game in 2025-26.

Specifically, New York's bench has taken on a bigger workload. Last season, the reserves featured only four players who appeared in 10 or more minutes per game across more than 50 games—approximately 60% of games. Five reserves have played in 10 minutes per game across at least 60% of the team's games so far this season.

And this season's cast has been flexible, as well. They suffered a loss in Landry Shamet, who remains out with a shoulder strain. And they continue to contend with Mitchell Robinson's minutes restriction.

But the Knicks' reserves have played with a next-man-up attitude that is both admirable and necessary. And it could pay dividends.

New York will have to step up how they've played if they hope to win their first championship in 53 years. That means embracing Brown's philosophies and relying on their reserves more than they're used to. But if they can do that and continue to get strong and consistent play for their starters, the NBA Cup championship might not be the only championship they celebrate this season.