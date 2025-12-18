On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls secured a much-needed 127-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. A night in which Josh Giddey etched his name into the same sentence as Michael Jordan.

Aside from Giddey's sixth triple-double (23 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists), there was one other player who caught the eye of head coach Billy Donovan. After the game, he heaped praise on Tre Jones for being a “disruptive” presence, particularly on the defensive end with steals.

Altogether, Jones finished with a complete. He had 11 points, 11 assists, and three steals. Currently, Jones is averaging around two to three steals per game.

“He's disruptive, Donovan said. “I think the thing with him with the steals is he picks them up earlier before they happen. He shoots the gap, he's there. He's the one guy for us that shoots the gap and generate some steals.”

Billy Donovan credits the “disruptive” Tre Jones for the Bulls defeating the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/ms7hW4GqAq — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 18, 2025

With the victory, the Bulls are now 11-15. On Thursday, they will head to Cleveland for the rubber match. After that, the Bulls will take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Dec. 23 before coming back home to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 26.

In addition to Jones and Giddey, other Bulls' players were productive. Coby White scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds. Nikola Vucevic scored 20 points and had nine rebounds. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points playing against his former team.

Article Continues Below

Kevin Huerter added 11 points, Zach Collins scored 10 points, and Matas Buzelis had 9 points.

Tre Jones was brought to Chicago for a reason.

During the summer, the Bulls signed Jones to a three-year $24 million contract. Previously, he had played for the San Antonio Spurs.

Essentially, Jones joined the Bulls to help bolster their defensive game, which has and still continues to struggle in differing ways. Jones is a top notch on-ball pressure defender and plays with sheer grit.

There is still plenty of work to be done in that realm, but Jones represents progress.