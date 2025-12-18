A whopping 12 of 16 Oklahoma City Thunder players under coach Mark Daigneault have spent time in the G League, a trend that runs through the defending champion's culture. From Lu Dort to a two-time champion and All-Defensive guard in veteran Alex Caruso, whose NBA career started with Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Blue — the Thunder's G League affiliate, many OKC players come from humble beginnings.

Daigneault, who coached the Blue from 2014 to 2019, credits Thunder president of basketball operations Sam Presti and the front office for their due diligence in selecting players who fit Daigneault and the Thunder's beliefs.

“We get great guys. Not every player's the same, and Sam and his group do a great job identifying people that will naturally align with the things we emphasize, which creates a lot more momentum when that's the case,” Daigneault said. “And they've done a great job with that for a long time, now. The other thing is, the things that we emphasize are not only system stuff, but we want the fundamentals that we emphasize.

“We want some of the bigger-picture things we emphasize, like competitive mentality and professionalism. The idea is for those things to be win/wins. Theoretically, those things should help us be successful as a team, but they should also help every single player, individually, build a good career.”

Aligning a player's personal goals with the Thunder's approach is part of Daigneault's process, while seeking what's best for both amid growth.

“I think that's part of the reason why there's such commitment to it as well, because most of the stuff that we try to emphasize is things that can also enhance their individual trajectories, as well, as enhance the team's,” Daigenault added. “So, you're not having to choose what's good for you and what's good for the team. You're choosing something that's good for both. We really try to present things in that way and identify the things that fit those categories.

A player's personality also factors into how well one will fit in with new Thunder teammates. It's all relative for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault when it comes to getting the best out of prospects, while molding an individual's results into what's best for team success.

Aaron Wiggins on Thunder's humble beginnings

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins remembers when his team was far from the upper echelon of the Western Conference. So does Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who took over as head coach in 2020-21, which is why it didn't come as a surprise to hear All-Star forward Jalen Williams reminded reporters that improvement is critical for the defending champions. Winning a championship hasn't changed that amid the Thunder's culture.

Wiggins talked about the Thunder's closeness as teammates and how many of them share a G League background.

“I think there's a togetherness that comes from just knowing that the path to this point wasn't always glitz and glamor,” Wiggins said. “It was a fight, and you had to earn your stripes. You had to work your way here. And we have a large group of our guys who have taken that path. Hartenstein, I-Joe — second-round picks, undrafted guys — guys that started in the G League and just eventually carved out a role.

“It's something that we all understand and can't take for granted. We're grateful for our individual journeys, and in that, there's a togetherness that comes about when we're in the gym together. That's something that we talk about often. Those guys who had to fight and claw their way into an opportunity, and a role, and have, obviously, made it up to this point,” Wiggins concluded.

Wiggins, who spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue throughout his first two seasons, was the 55th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Wiggins is averaging 12.3 points on 46.4% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, and 3.1 rebounds in 24.2 minutes this season.

The Thunder will host the Clippers on Thursday.