The Memphis Grizzlies have always embraced adversity. From their “Grit and Grind” roots to the new generation of explosive, tough-minded players, Memphis thrives when the stakes are highest. Now, with their postseason life hanging in the balance, the Grizzlies face a win-or-go-home clash against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. Memphis is a team that’s battled through injuries, reshuffled lineups, and a brutally competitive Western Conference. Now, they have one shot to punch their ticket to the playoffs—and they’re facing a familiar foe in Dallas. With star power, recent history, and playoff urgency in the mix, this matchup promises fireworks.

A Gritty Journey to the 8th Seed

The Grizzlies finished the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a respectable 48-34 record. They landed in 8th place in the Western Conference. Though their win total was solid, their position speaks volumes about how stacked the West has become. Memphis found itself in the Play-In for the second straight year. In their first Play-In matchup, they squared off against the 7th-seeded Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies fell in a tightly contested 121-116 battle. Now, their playoff hopes come down to a single game against the Mavs. That's a team they’ve handled well in the regular season, winning three of their four matchups.

Here we will discuss the four Memphis Grizzlies bold predictions for their 2025 NBA Play-in match vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

1. Ja Morant Will Erupt for 40+ Points

If there’s one player tailor-made for the intensity of a do-or-die game, it’s Ja Morant. Memphis’ franchise cornerstone thrives in high-stakes moments. He should have every reason to let loose against Dallas. Morant averaged 23.2 points and .3 assists per game this season, and he posted 31.0 points per contest across just two games against the Mavs. That's his highest scoring average against any Western Conference team this year.

Expect Morant to come out aggressive in this game. We should see him using his elite first step, fearless rim attacks, and improved mid-range game to torch the Mavs’ backcourt. Klay Thompson is a generational offensive talent, but Morant will likely exploit his defense relentlessly. With the season on the line and Memphis in need of a hero, this is Morant’s moment to shine. Don’t be surprised if he breaks the 40-point barrier and puts on a show.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr Will Slow Down Anthony Davis

Sure, Morant is expected to carry the offensive load. However, the Grizzlies’ chances of winning hinge just as much on their ability to contain Dallas’ newest centerpiece: Anthony Davis. The superstar big man has shifted the Mavericks’ offensive identity since arriving midseason. In their Play-in win over the Sacramento Kings, Davis tallied 27 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Enter Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis’ defensive anchor. He is one of the league’s most agile rim protectors. Jackson has the rare blend of timing, verticality, and mobility needed to match up with Davis. The key will be denying Davis deep post position and forcing him into tough fadeaways and contested drives. Jackson’s shot-blocking instincts and lateral agility will be tested. That said, he’s one of the few bigs in the league who can hold his own against Davis for extended stretches. Don’t be surprised if Jackson notches 3+ blocks while also anchoring a disciplined defensive effort that frustrates Dallas’ star big man.

3. Memphis’ Bench Will Outplay Dallas’ Second Unit

One of Memphis’ underrated strengths this season has been the consistency of its bench. Whether it’s the spark of Luke Kennard’s perimeter shooting or the steady two-way presence of Santi Aldama, the Grizzlies have pieced together one of the most reliable second units in the West.

In contrast, Dallas has had to deal with myriad injuries top to bottom on their roster. This obviously impacted their second unit as well. The onus will be on guys like Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, and Brandon Williams to step up. We just don't see that happening in this game.

4. Memphis Will Turn Up the Defensive Pressure and Force 15+ Turnovers

The Grizzlies’ defense has always been at the core of their identity. In this Play-In matchup, expect them to dial up the pressure. Memphis forced 14.9 turnovers per game this season. That's a stat that will be key against a Mavs team that can sometimes get careless with the ball under pressure.

Look for Desmond Bane, Scotty Pippen Jr, and even John Konchar to hound Dallas’ ball-handlers and force them into tough decisions. If Memphis can create live-ball turnovers and turn defense into transition points, they’ll tilt the game in their favor. A 15+ turnover night by Dallas could be the stat that seals their fate.

The Final Grind

The Memphis Grizzlies wake up each day for moments like this. They’ve survived a grueling regular season, battled through injuries, and now find themselves with one final shot to secure a playoff berth. Against a Mavs team they’ve bested three times already this season, Memphis has every reason to be confident.

With Ja Morant primed for a superstar performance, Jaren Jackson Jr anchoring the paint, the bench ready to produce, and a defense set to cause chaos, the Grizzlies are positioned to outlast Dallas and claim their spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Count them out at your own risk—this squad is ready to grind their way to glory.