As the Memphis Grizzlies fell to 4–10 after a 108–100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons raised concerns about the long-term trajectory of Ja Morant’s career. Speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Parsons said he believes Morant’s best basketball may already be behind him.

Parsons, who played for Memphis from 2016 to 2019, acknowledged Morant’s talent and competitive fire but expressed doubt about his sustainability in a league shifting further toward perimeter shooting and away from explosive, rim-attacking guards.

“I think just the way the game has shifted in general,” Parsons said. “I’m not even talking about any of the distractions or outside noise he’s been through. Any of that stuff. I think just the way the game has shifted and the way he plays, his athleticism. Once he loses that, and shooting has never been his strength… I think the best basketball of Ja Morant, I think we may have already seen that.”

Morant, 26, is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game this season — his lowest scoring output since his rookie year. His shooting has also dropped significantly, hitting just 35.9% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range, both career lows. He is also playing a career-low 28.8 minutes per game through 12 appearances.

On Saturday against Cleveland, Morant managed seven points, two assists, and a rebound in just six minutes of action before exiting with a right calf injury. He shot 2-for-2 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line before being ruled out.

Chandler Parsons questions Ja Morant’s future as Grizzlies face mounting concerns

Article Continues Below

On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Morant suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The injury comes amid ongoing concerns about Morant’s demeanor and relationship with the coaching staff. Earlier in the season, he was suspended one game after making dismissive postgame comments following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, saying, “Go ask the coaching staff,” when asked about the team’s performance. He followed that with a tense media session after a loss to Detroit, responding “no” when asked if he still felt joy playing basketball.

Parsons’ comments add to a growing list of questions surrounding Morant’s future in Memphis. While his potential remains, the combination of injuries, public frustration, and an evolving game that favors perimeter efficiency could pose significant obstacles in his development.

The Grizzlies are in the midst of a four-game road trip and will face the San Antonio Spurs (9–4) on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama, who is also out with a calf strain. Memphis will return home Thursday to host the Sacramento Kings (3–11) at FedExForum.

As the season progresses, Memphis faces increasing pressure to re-center its identity around Morant or consider alternatives if his performance and availability continue to decline.