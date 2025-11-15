As Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Mornt came in with an injury for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was taken off the injury report and ready to go, but he has now left the game with another issue. With the Grizzlies dealing with drama surrounding Morant, this no doubt doesn't help the noise, as he left the game with right calf soreness.

Besides the injury, the team has said that he “will not return” to the contest, according to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“The Grizzlies say Ja Morant is dealing with right calf soreness and will not return to tonight's game against Cleveland,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Heading into the contest against the Cavaliers, Morant was listed with an ankle issue, but was taken off the injury report, according to Marc Stein.

“Ja Morant is off the Grizzlies' injury report for Saturday's game in Cleveland,” Stein wrote on X.

There is no denying that Morant is now swirling around in trade rumors and speculation after reported tensions between the star guard and the franchise. Morant would be suspended for one game, due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to Shams Charania of ESPN, after the player's answers to questions seemed targeted at the coaching staff.

“Suspension comes as a result of Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo challenging Morant's leadership and effort in a postgame exchange after loss to the Lakers on Friday night — to which Morant responded in a tone deemed inappropriate, sources said,” Charania wrote on X.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Morant and the Grizzlies, as any news connected will have a magnifying glass under it. Morant is averaging 18.9 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.2 percent from the field.