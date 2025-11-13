The Memphis Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak after falling 131-95 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It was a loss that had head coach Tuomas Iisalo call out the entire team for their lack of effort.

Iisalo, who is 43 years old, seemingly did not like the effort he saw from the Grizzlies against the Celtics. He called out the entire team for going away from their identity, according to Jay King of The Athletic.

“You can lose games,” Iisalo said after his team's 131-95 road loss to the Boston Celtics. “That's part of basketball. But to go away from your identity or the things that we know produce wins, that's something that we must correct right away.”

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Javon Small, Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke in the game against the Celtics. However, despite being down six players on Wednesday, Tuomas Iisalo certainly wanted to see more from his squad.

Article Continues Below

Memphis was outplayed in nearly every facet of the game, as Boston drastically outproduced them in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, rebounds, assists, blocks, and, of course, points scored.

It's been an ugly start to the season for the Grizzlies, as the club is now 4-9 on the season. But there is plenty of time for this team to right the ship. With 69 games remaining on the schedule, Memphis can easily turn things around and still compete in a loaded Western Conference.

Tuomas Iisalo and the Grizzlies will have a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be the team's third consecutive away game.