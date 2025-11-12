The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a disappointing start to the season, sitting 11th in the Western Conference at 4-8. The team has faced turmoil, in large part surrounding point guard Ja Morant. But he has still been solid for the team on the court.

During Tuesday's 133-120 loss to the New York Knicks, Morant suffered a minor ankle injury.

With Wednesday night's tipoff against the Boston Celtics approaching, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo revealed that Morant is “trending towards being out,” per ClutchPoints beat reporter Daniel Donabedian. Not long afterward, it was announced that Morant is officially out.

This season, Morant has played in 11 of the team's 12 games. He is averaging a team-high 18.9 points and 8.1 assists per game. However, he is shooting just 35 percent from the field this season, a career-low by a country mile for the controversial point guard. His inefficiency, paired with the team's struggles, has prompted trade rumors.

Article Continues Below

He is coming off a 16-point, 10-assist game against the Knicks. Yet, fans took to social media to troll the Grizzlies star for his eight turnovers.

Memphis is already without center Zach Edey. Without the services of Morant, either, it might prove tough sledding at TD Garden. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be looked at to pick up more of the offensive slack.

Meanwhile, guards Cam Spencer and Cedric Coward may get more run against the Celtics.

Boston, conversely, has all hands on deck for Wednesday's game. That obviously discounts the absence of All-Star Jayson Tatum, who is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in last season's playoffs.