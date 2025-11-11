The NBA trade deadline is still months away, but one analyst has already suggested that the Chicago Bulls’ early success could warrant a major move sooner rather than later.

The Ringer’s Michael Pina suggested a trade that would send Chicago’s Coby White and Zach Collins to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

“I mentioned this on The Zach Lowe Show last week, and I understand why it’s not the most popular idea. Chicago would add about $9 million to this year’s payroll but remain well under the tax. It would also attach $87 million to its cap sheet over the next two seasons. Is that the absolute worst way for Chicago to spend money? Especially if Morant gets his shit together and stays healthy? Giddey is currently making nearly 40 percent of his 3s, and Morant’s fit with Buzelis would be fine. Squint, and you’ll see the outline of a very fun team with real upside. White is very good but about to sign a new contract that could potentially exceed Morant’s total earnings,” Pina wrote.

“To the Bulls fans who are finally in a good headspace when they watch their favorite team play every week and are screaming at me to keep my ideas to myself, I hear you. Chicago may finally be on the right track, and a trade for Morant could stunt the momentum this young nucleus is riding. But on the other hand, what does Chicago really have to lose by adding someone this talented? Can the Bulls be this year’s Indiana Pacers, or, more realistically, are they still several rungs below the Cavaliers, the Knicks, and a handful of other teams that are off to slower starts than was expected?”

Article Continues Below

The Bulls are 6-4 through their first 10 contests, thanks in large part to players like Josh Giddey and Tre Jones. White and Collins have yet to play this season due to injury.

Memphis has gone 4-7 to start the campaign and does not seem primed to make a playoff run. Morant has averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists across his first 10 games of the year.

Despite recent trade buzz, it is not entirely known if the Grizzlies would be willing to deal Morant this early in the season, but his talent would certainly add another dimension to a Chicago group that could be on the right trajectory.