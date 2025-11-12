Fans looking for any positive signs from the Memphis Grizzlies were left with only a silver lining on Veterans' Day. A 133-120 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden was a pretty sour bite from the Big Apple, as was the injury update on Brandon Clarke. However, Tuomas Iisalo did provide a positive update on Zach Edey.

The head coach perked up when asked about Edey by Grind City Media's Mike Wallace.

“Getting positive feedback,” Iisalo stated. “I have also seen some of those workouts myself, the live group play. (Edey) looks very spry. He is moving well. He has improved his movement skills. Obviously, he is not yet 100% or else he would be playing. He is getting there, making great progress. That is a testament to our medical team and Zach's commitment, which has been really high-level throughout this whole process.”

Describing the Canadian as “spry” might be a stretch even at 100%, but the comments suggest Edey, a towering 7-foot-4 two-time National College Player of the Year, is ramping up with more intense, game-simulating drills. The Purdue alum has been going back and forth between the Grizzlies and G-League Hustle for the last week.

Named to the All-Rookie First Team last season, Edey has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in June to address “excessive ligamentous laxity” in his left ankle. Beale Street's most loyal basketball soldiers are hoping their ninth overall pick is ready to go to war with Ja Morant before Thanksgiving. Trips to see the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs are up next.

Without Edey, the Grizzlies fell to 4-8 on the season. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson's 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, could not be stopped. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a 21-point, 13-board double-double as New York built a 28-point lead. Ja Morant paced Memphis with 16 points and 10 assists, but the Grizzlies couldn't overcome 22 turnovers. Rebounds were even (44), but the Knicks nabbed twice as many (10-5) second chances on offense. That is just one area where a ‘spry' Edey would help out.