Ja Morant’s struggles on and off the court reached a new level after the Memphis Grizzlies star responded to a heckling New York Knicks fan, telling Morant to join the Knicks, with two simple words: “I’m cool.”

“I’m cool” -Ja Morant when asked by a fan to come to NY. we don’t need him 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Yzb0D5A0jZ — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The comment came after another difficult outing for the two-time All-Star. Morant committed eight turnovers and shot just four of 14 from the field in Memphis’ 133-120 loss at Madison Square Garden. Furthermore, his shooting from distance continued to disappoint. Mornat hit only two of six from beyond the arc as his season total dropped to eight of 50 from deep.

Memphis fans have grown restless as the team slipped to 11th in the Western Conference with its eighth loss in 12 games. Morant’s poor play and visible frustration have fueled speculation about his mindset and commitment to the Grizzlies. In recent weeks, social media has been filled with criticism. Some fans are calling for Memphis to trade its star guard and move on.

Morant has now committed 29 turnovers in his last five games while making just 25 shots in that span. The guard’s turnover rate has even surpassed his three-point percentage. It's an alarming trend for a player once considered one of the league’s brightest young talents. His body language on the court has also drawn attention, especially as he appeared disconnected from teammates during timeouts.

Is Ja Morant's time with the Grizzlies coming to an end?

The tension comes as Memphis continues to navigate a slow start to the season and a new system under first-year head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Morant was suspended for one game last week for conduct detrimental to the team after reportedly clashing with the coaching staff.

For now, the Grizzlies have stood by their franchise cornerstone, but “I’m cool” has become more than a momentary clapback. It has become a defining statement about Morant’s state of mind and the uncertainty surrounding the team.

As Memphis prepares to face the Boston Celtics, the question lingers. Can Morant and the Grizzlies find their rhythm again? Or is “I’m cool” the start of an irreversible separation?