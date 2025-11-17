Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a calf strain in a loss to the Cleveland Cavs on Saturday. In a 106-100 loss, Morant was ruled out for the night and is expected to miss two weeks.

Then, Morant will be re-evaluated, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Grizzlies say star guard Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a Grade 1 right calf strain,” Charania reported.

The Grizzlies, on a four-game losing streak, have lost eight of their last nine games amidst a four-game road trip. They will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.