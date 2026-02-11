Wander into any opposing locker room lately, and Cam Spencer's name is highlighted on the board. No one on Beale Street should be particularly shocked by the news. Zach Kleiman's retooling Memphis Grizzlies expected this rise to come eventually. The respect the former UConn champion commands from opponents now represents the culmination of countless early mornings in empty gyms.

That attention is validation for all the hours put in when no one was looking, or even listening, to Spencer's early-morning swishes. Hundreds of players get a shot at suiting up. Being recognized as a true threat in the NBA is worth more than any number on a contract, especially for a late (53rd) second-round pick.

“It means a lot. It's hard work paying off. I'm not that surprised, but it's exciting,” admitted Spencer. “I'm going to keep going, keep working hard. It's cool to have that respect from other teams, when they are really prepping for you. As a competitor, you want to find a way to beat that scout, hit a few big shots, and help the team win anyway I can.”

Well, Spencer (11.8 points, 5.6 assists) should have free rein in picking and rolling with everything except the hype music.

Grizzlies mix things up

As Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies were looking to mix things up amid a rough season, that DJ idea was reportedly scratched. Jokes about getting to the gym early just to load up a playlist aside, the 25-year-old was not ready to admit to a musical crime just yet when pressed by ClutchPoints.

“Might have been, because I am a big country music fan,” Spencer laughed, “but I don't think it was me. I'm pretty low on the DJ board. If I play country, I get kicked off pretty quick.”

A sly, small concession for a player entrusted with controlling virtually everything else as the Grizzlies navigate the final stretch of a tumultuous season. While Spencer may rank low on the AUX hierarchy, his voice carries weight where it counts. On every court with a hoop, championship experience speaks louder than any speaker system.

Spencer's top-5 three-point shooting (45.3%) this season should play into the long-term plans as well. Whichever way the trade winds blow this offseason, getting attention is just allowing him to show off some of last summer's work. Catch-and-shoot threats are one thing; Cam has been asked to operate as the lead ball handler far more often. This is where that initial validation can become a nightmare for some players, a knockout blow to their career trajectory.

The upscale winds up being too much of an ask, but the Grizzlies aren't getting those vibes so far. Spencer has four or more assists in all but three games since Thanksgiving. He has at least eight assists in seven of the last 17 games, as of February 11. Tuomas Iisalo got to see what his version of 21 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds looked like in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Expect to see a few more of those highlight nights down the stretch.

Fittingly, this conversation came right before the Teofimo Lopez versus Shakur Stevenson fight. Mike Tyson's quote on everyone having a plan until being punched in the face was mentioned. That's why Spencer has spent over a thousand tracked hours practicing counters at this point. No one sees that pace slowing down either.

The ‘why' on that process is simple.

“It's very fun, and it shows if you're a well-rounded basketball player. That's when you'll have counters for whatever defensive scheme they send your way,” Spencer noted. “They'll try to mix it up, but if you're a well-balanced player, you'll show you can adapt and attack any scheme they have coming.”

Spencer's assist rates are all up over the past month, and the giving does not stop when the clock hits zeroes.

Grizzlies' Cam Spencer gives back

Along with Pat and Will, the brothers have used their platform to give back to their community with some charity-based fun. Competitive energies get rechanneled into poker and golf before training camp to help raise funds for veterans battling PTSD. Sure, there were a few hands and chips shots that got away during the annual run. However, Cam is not quite yet focused on getting revenge on the felt or redemption on the greens.

When it really comes to connecting with people, hoops still has his heart. There is still a season to play out and some respect to earn for everyone in the locker room. It's a test of character, which Spencer keeps passing. A cold stretch is bound to come though; it happens ot everyone eventually. Having a solid support system makes it easier to remain confident despite the mounting losses.

“Faith and family are two things that definitely mean a lot to me,” Spencer stressed. “I think those are the foundations of life. I wouldn't be here without my family, all the people who helped me get here.”

That was a big reason the brothers started the foundation. It's also why Spencer does not frame belief as a boundary line so much as a baseline for perspective. Everything else is filled in with basketball.

“Growing up, we were a Christian family, but whatever you believe,” Spencer explained, “I think it's important to have faith in something. I think the great thing about sports, especially basketball, is that it brings people from all over the world together to share the same love of competing, the passion, and love of the game. It's a way to show unity on the court.”

The Grizzlies may push him off the Bluetooth's play button, but in the heart of wrestling country, Spencer's sweet chin music should help fans find a silver lining to a lottery-bound season. In the process, Memphis has at least developed an invaluable cultural and on-court building block for the future.