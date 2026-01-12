The journey from a summer league prospect to a central figure on an opponent’s whiteboard is rarely a quiet one. However, Cam Spencer's ascent with the bruised-up Memphis Grizzlies has been marked by a subtle but unmistakable shift in the atmosphere whenever the young guard takes the floor. What began as a summer experiment has crystallized into a definitive reality and a badge of honor.

Opposing teams now categorize Spencer as a primary threat, per Tuomas Iisalo.

“(Spencer) is now a featured player on the other team's scouting report,” Iisalo noted. “One of the things they are trying to do is limit the shots he is getting. This is a natural evolution. At the beginning of the summer, we already talked about it with Cam that this was one of the possible pathways forward.”

For a former second-round type who entered the league as a shooter-first guard, that is a meaningful inflection point. What makes Spencer so difficult to scheme against is that his shooting gravity is no longer static. He is not just spotting up and waiting for others to create. The NCAA champion is now initiating the advantage himself, which changes how help defenders are allowed to behave.

“(Spencer) kind of weaponizes his shot to a degree that he can create off the dribble,” explained Iisalo, “not only off the catch where somebody else has to create it for him. The second part, once that phase is complete, now it puts a lot more attention on him. He has done a great job of feeding, especially (Jock Landale), who plays well with Cam.”

That weaponization is the real leap. When a shooter can dribble into pull-ups, force switches, and make defenders chase him over the top, the floor tilts. Suddenly, bigs have to step up. Nail defenders have to tag. Weakside wings cannot hug shooters as tightly. Spencer’s jumper is not just scoring; it is creating.

Article Continues Below

The Grizzlies have leaned heavily on read-and-react principles under Iisalo. Fortunately, Spencer has become one of the cleanest decision-makers in that ecosystem, particularly in two-man actions with the bench big.

“Cam finds Jock, another experienced decision maker. So when (Landale) finds the ball in the pocket, he can finish off of that or feed the open shooter,” Iisalo said. “It's a very complimentary pairing. Cam sometimes starts the chain reaction, and that says a lot about how the other teams view him.”

The partnership is a testament to Spencer’s growing court vision and basketball intelligence. Spencer is no longer just the end of the offensive chain; he is frequently the initiator, making reads that break down defenses. This playmaking role, forged under increased defensive pressure, signals his rising stock around the league. Opponents stop asking, “Can he beat us?” and start asking, “How do we survive him?”

For the Grizzlies, that evolution could not come at a more important time. With Memphis still navigating an identity shaped by injuries, roster turnover, and an offense that must manufacture advantages without relying solely on superstar isolation, having a guard who can create offense simply by threatening to shoot is invaluable.