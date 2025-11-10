Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant vented his frustration with the officials after blowing a 19-point lead in a 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ever since Morant's public argument with the Grizzlies' coaching staff in a 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis hasn't won a game, as Sunday's defeat against the Thunder extends its losing streak to six.

When a reporter asked Morant about the dip in his number at the rim, it led to criticizing the referees, per Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.

“I'm getting no foul calls. Y'all had a whole spiel about running in their careless and getting hurt,” Morant said. “So what's now? That's what y'all want me to go back doing? Let's end that convo right there.”

Morant dismissed the notion that he needed to attack the rim more often and doubled down on his confidence in his shooting.

“That's why I don't get too frustrated because I be in this arena, I be in the practice gym doing the same thing,” Morant added. “Right now it's just continuing to shoot, continuing to shoot with confidence and wait for it to translate over.”

Morant is averaging 19.2 points on 35.8% shooting, including a lowly 14.8% from deep, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. Those scoring numbers have dipped to 16.8 points on 28.8% shooting, including 13.6% from three, in November, where the Grizzlies are 0-5. Morant finished with 11 points on 3-of-18 attempts, eight assists, and one steal.

The Grizzlies dropped to 4-7, which is the tenth-best record in the Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. drawing interest amid Ja Morant, Grizzlies saga

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is in his first full season with head coach Tumoas Iisalo, who took over as head coach when Taylor Jenkins was relieved of his duties before last year's playoffs. Morant isn't seeing eye to eye with Iisalo, which has reportedly piqued trade interest for the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., one month into the 2025-26 NBA campaign.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel revealed the trade rumors surrounding the Grizzlies' All-Star forward.

“[Whether Jackson would reconsider his immediate future] is the question many organizations are keeping in the back of their minds regarding Morant's status in Memphis, as Jackson would be coveted around the league,” Siegel wrote. “One Western Conference executive that spoke with ClutchPoints described Jackson as the ‘missing piece' for many teams to win a championship right away in both conferences.”

The Grizzlies will look to snap their six-game losing streak against the Knicks on Tuesday.