The situation between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks. Now, one of the Minnesota Timberwolves' insiders is confirming the Timberwolves have joined the list of teams checking in on the embattled star.

Minnesota has been quietly testing the waters on a potential Morant acquisition as they search for answers at point guard. The Wolves' interest was revealed on SiriusXM NBA Radio's The Jax Show by Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“There's no real point guard on the roster. They're asking Anthony Edwards to do it. They're asking Julius Randle to do a lot of point forward stuff,” Krawczynski said. “They certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit. I don't get the sense that there's anything real close, but I do think when we get into late December and the Wolves are still kind of, again, treading water, and that point guard position still has not solidified, and they haven't found ways to mitigate it. I do think that they could explore at least looking harder at Ja Morant.”

The Timberwolves currently sit at 6-4 after a solid start to the season, but point guard remains a glaring weakness. Mike Conley is 38 and in the twilight of his career, while Rob Dillingham is still adjusting to the NBA level.

Morant's availability comes from his recent relationship feud with Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo. Morant was recently suspended for conduct detrimental to the team following a heated confrontation with the coaching staff.

Article Continues Below

Memphis has stumbled to a 4-7 start, and multiple teams are reportedly circling. The Houston Rockets have emerged as a primary suitor after Fred VanVleet's season-ending ACL tear left them desperate for a floor general.

Minnesota has been exploring roster upgrades as it looks to take the next step in its championship pursuit. However, any deal for Morant would be complicated. His declining production this season, shooting just 35.8% from the field and 14.8% from three, raises questions about his current value. The Timberwolves would likely need to part with significant assets while also navigating luxury tax implications.

Krawczynski emphasized that nothing appears imminent, but Minnesota's interest is real. If the Timberwolves continue struggling to find consistent playmaking and Memphis remains dysfunctional into late December, the team could explore the possibility more seriously.

For now, it's a situation worth monitoring closely.