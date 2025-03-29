The Memphis Grizzlies’ abrupt decision to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins has sent shockwaves through the NBA, sparking questions about the franchise’s direction and the future of star point guard Ja Morant. Despite holding a 44-29 record and being on the verge of securing a playoff spot, the front office’s unexpected move suggests deeper issues within the organization.

Tim Macmahon posed the question on the Grizzlies and Morant’s future stating, “This was not Taylor Jenkins’ system. This was not Taylor Jenkins’ coaching staff. Those were decisions made by the front office over the summer to bring in Iisalo, to bring in Noah Laroche, whose got his fingerprints all over this offense. They’ve gone from middle of the pack in terms of pick and roll in a pick and roll heavy league, to dead last in terms of the numbers that they’re running, and dead last by a significant margin.”

According to The Athletic, Taylor Jenkins, the winningest coach in Memphis Grizzlies history, was dismissed after a season plagued by injuries, internal discord, and poor results against stronger opponents. His struggles in the postseason, reflected in a 9-14 playoff record, coupled with an 11-20 mark against winning teams this season, raised concerns within the organization.

A late-season slump, where the team dropped 13 of its last 22 games, only added to the pressure. Additionally, after last summer’s staff overhaul, Jenkins seemed to lose support from the front office, ultimately leading to his departure.

“To me the next question is, ‘Okay, you’re really fully committing to that style of play, that doesn’t really feature Ja Morant.’ Does it make sense to continue having this franchise and this roster built around Ja if that’s the case,” MacMahon continued.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies system

Jenkins had begun implementing plays that catered to Ja Morant’s skill set, especially in pick-and-roll situations. However, the team's earlier shift toward a motion-heavy offense had already sparked friction, complicating efforts to readjust their strategy.

Morant, limited to just 43 games this season due to injuries, has openly expressed frustration with the Grizzlies’ revamped offensive system. His main concerns include reduced ball-handling opportunities, fewer screens that hinder his playmaking, and a greater emphasis on transition offense rather than structured half-court sets.

The Grizzlies’ explosive guard bond with the coaching staff grew tense following the departure of assistant coach Blake Ahearn, a trusted mentor, last summer. While he has voiced public support for Jenkins, his frustration with the system has been increasingly apparent.

With assistant Tuomas Iisalo stepping in as interim coach, the Grizzlies remain committed to their motion offense, which prioritizes fast breaks and constant movement. Although Morant thrives in transition, his struggles in half-court sets persist. While his future in Memphis is uncertain, these ongoing issues could spark significant changes.

As Tuomas Iisalo takes over, the biggest question is whether he will adjust the offense to better suit Morant’s playstyle. Morant’s ability to stay healthy and return to his All-Star form remains crucial, especially as the team navigates this transition. Meanwhile, ongoing front-office decisions could ultimately influence whether Morant remains committed to Memphis or starts considering a move elsewhere.