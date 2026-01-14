The Memphis Grizzlies have been in the trade rumor mill in full swing over the last week after it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the team was open to trading point guard Ja Morant. The reports come amid what has been the worst year of Morant's career thus far, with his efficiency numbers and overall production dipping severely.

The Grizzlies are currently in Berlin for a game on Thursday against the Orlando Magic, and earlier in the week, cameras caught Morant having a heated confrontation with teammate Vince Williams Jr. at a team shootaround.

(Video via Songul Soysal).

Ja Morant appeared to have a heated argument with Vince Williams Jr. during a Grizzlies shootaround in Berlin 👀 (via @songulsoysall)pic.twitter.com/JdkPcopi3p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2026

The video will not do much to smooth over reported simmering tensions between Morant and the Grizzlies so far this year. Just a couple of weeks into the season, Morant was suspended for one game by the team for putting the coaching staff on blast in the aftermath of a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, many pundits are skeptical of what the Grizzlies might be able to get in a return package for Morant via trade, considering that the Atlanta Hawks were only able to get CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in their recent trade of point guard Trae Young.

In any case, it remains to be seen how the Morant saga will play out in Memphis, but the end certainly appears to be on the horizon.

The Grizzlies and Magic are slated to tip off on Thursday at an unusual start time of 2:00 pm ET from Berlin, Germany.