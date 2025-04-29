Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-25 season came to an unceremonious conclusion with a first round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies played the final 1.5 games of this series without point guard Ja Morant, who exited with an injury, but the writing was on the wall beginning with Game 1's 51-point defeat.

Still, that didn't stop Morant from recently making the claim that he had “figured out” the Thunder prior to getting injured, per Sports Illustrated.

Recently, Morant's Grizzlies teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. took to the “Run It Back” show and echoed a similar sentiment.

“We felt pretty well,” said Pippen Jr. “We were winning at home. Obviously in the playoffs, home court advantage is one of the biggest things, and OKC, we had a 50 point loss that was crazy, but second game we came, we got better, third game we were up and Ja goes down. Even the fourth game we still competed, so it could go either way I feel like if he doesn't go out.”

A rough ending for the Grizzlies

While they may still be undefeated in hypothetical playoff series, the Grizzlies unfortunately were swept in reality, which brought an end to a tumultuous season in Memphis. Just weeks before the playoffs, the Grizzlies surprised the NBA world by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, but it didn't pay the dividends the front office was hoping that it would.

The Grizzlies now face an offseason filled with more questions than answers. It's certainly worth wondering whether the trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane has hit its ceiling, and whether one or more of them should be potential trade candidates this offseason.

Just a few years ago, the Grizzlies appeared to be one of the bright up and coming teams in the league, led by a young superstar in Morant and several other intriguing pieces. However, things have stalled out in a major way in the ensuing couple of seasons, and major changes could be on the horizon for the Grizzlies this summer.