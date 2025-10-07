For most NBA players, the offseason is a time for rest, individual skill work, and preparing for the grind ahead. For beloved Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer, that preparation included a unique and meaningful trip back to his roots. Along with brothers Pat (Golden State Warriors) and Will, the Spencer Brothers Foundation launched a charitable initiative, hosting their first-ever golf and poker event in their hometown.

The fundraiser was designed to give back to the military and veteran community that had a profound impact on their lives. Cam explained to ClutchPoints exactly why the inaugural tournament represented something far more meaningful than birdies and bluffs.

“My brothers and I started our foundations,” Spencer began, “so we were able to do our first-ever golf and poker event back in our hometown in Maryland. That was pretty neat to do to give back to the military and veterans that we were raised with growing up. It meant a lot to us to have a lot of people in our lives who have impacted us in a positive way. To get them in one area for a good cause was really special.”

The event provided more than just a philanthropic highlight; it offered a moment of grounding and perspective before Spencer turns his full attention to the relentless NBA schedule. When asked what surprised him most about transitioning to the NBA, Cam's answer came immediately.

“Definitely the travel schedule,” admitted Spencer. “Coming in from college, that was something to adjust to, but I feel better prepared with it going into year two. I'm confident and ready to go. I think going into year two in the NBA, the veterans taught me a lot last year, and I feel very, very prepared.”

As the aleady injury ravaged Grizzlies look to build on last season, Spencer's development will be worth tracking. With lessons from veteran teammates, Spencer is well-equipped to make a stronger mark in his sophomore season. Judging solely on the first preseason game, Cam came in ready to push for playing time. He scored nine points (2/3 3PA), dished out two assists, and grabbed an offensive rebound in 15 minutes against the Detroit Pistons.

For a Grizzlies team built on grit and resilience, Spencer’s offseason was a perfect reflection of the franchise's identity. His commitment to giving back, combined with a clear-eyed focus on his second-year adjustments, demonstrates a maturity that extends beyond the box score. As new head coach Tuomas Iisalo navigates a critical period, Memphis will not just be relying on Spencer's sharp shooting, but on the grounded character and readiness he cultivated long before training camp began.