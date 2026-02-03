Setbacks can send an organization and a player in two different directions. Either they regroup and come back stronger than ever, or they fall by the wayside. The discombobulated Memphis Grizzlies are learning this the hard way, as has GG Jackson. Fortunately, the third-year pro is starting to find a pathway to significant playing time after almost 18 months of feeling like an afterthought.

Now the 21-year-old is the first up when Tuomas Iisalo needs a stop.

“Defensively, (Jackson) has taken on some of the toughest matchups in the league and held his own,” Iisalo noted. “Clearly making strides, and I think that's also a source of pride for him. It's great to also see from him that he is not content with where we are as a team or where he is as a player. He wants to improve. That's ultimately what you want from your young guys and really from everybody.”

Jackson's personality has always been one of his defining characteristics. His energy and expressiveness are undeniable, but channeling those qualities productively has been key to his development. According to Iisalo, the young forward has made significant strides in harnessing his natural exuberance.

“I think (Jackson) has made tremendous strides,” stressed Iisalo. “I just mentioned to him after that (first Minnesota Timberwolves) game that I'm very proud of him. Just about his whole approach. GG, if you know him a little bit, he's a very animated, very extroverted person. And like, that's a great quality to have as long as it doesn't let's say derail his focus in the game.”

Article Continues Below

This animated nature, once a potential distraction, is now being harnessed positively. Iisalo noted how Jackson's refined approach is influencing teammates and elevating the Grizzlies' play.

“I think (Jackson) has had a lot less extra in these games,” Iisalo admitted. “Body language-wise, he's very focused. He does all the things we talked about in terms of ‘can' but he does what the game calls for him. He is doing a great job driving, shooting, closeouts, and in transition. The finishing is much more assertive. If he gets a step on a guy, he keeps him on his shoulder and is then able to finish.”

For the Grizzlies, Jackson's evolution represents more than just one player's improvement. It's a blueprint for how the organization develops young talent, allowing them to maintain their personalities while refining their skills and basketball IQ. Iisalo's approach of celebrating Jackson's extroverted nature while helping him channel it productively has created an environment where the young forward can thrive.

By empowering GG Jackson, Iisalo is fostering a culture of growth and accountability. It's also giving the Grizzlies their best chance to win. Memphis has many faults, sure, but sticking with this investment is worth the risk.